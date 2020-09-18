Short Interest in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Decreases By 13.4%

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 564,600 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the August 15th total of 652,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 660,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE BHR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.69. The company had a trading volume of 616,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,150. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $10.39. The company has a market cap of $90.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 13.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

