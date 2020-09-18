Short Interest in Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) Rises By 18.2%

Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the August 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 306,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

ROAD traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,664. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.17. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $926.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Construction Partners news, CEO Charles E. Owens sold 56,955 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $1,142,517.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Charles E. Owens sold 84,454 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $1,667,966.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 417,399 shares of company stock worth $8,203,463 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the second quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 1,070.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the second quarter worth $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 24.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 64.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

ROAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Construction Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Construction Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.69.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

