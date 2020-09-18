Short Interest in Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Expands By 14.3%

Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:MXF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.35. 34,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,308. Mexico Fund has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $15.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mexico Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mexico Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,601,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,219,000 after purchasing an additional 77,109 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Mexico Fund by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 908,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 97,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mexico Fund by 8.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mexico Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. 40.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

