Short Interest in MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Rises By 14.3%

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2020

MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the August 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MTBCP stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,345. MTBC has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $27.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.2292 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.72%.

About MTBC

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for MTBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit