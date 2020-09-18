Short Interest in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Grows By 17.5%

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,840,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the August 15th total of 10,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OMER shares. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Omeros from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Omeros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Omeros from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Omeros has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its position in Omeros by 65.5% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,523,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,742,000 after purchasing an additional 998,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Omeros by 2,404.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 708,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 680,420 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Omeros by 152.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Omeros by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,224,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,485,000 after purchasing an additional 162,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP increased its position in Omeros by 39.9% in the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 299,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 85,315 shares during the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMER stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.43. The company had a trading volume of 29,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,146. Omeros has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $25.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96. The company has a market capitalization of $689.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

