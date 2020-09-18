Short Interest in Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) Decreases By 17.7%

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the August 15th total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sientra by 1.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,428,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,017 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Sientra by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,902,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 31,763 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sientra by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 705,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sientra by 966.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 1,046,648 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Sientra by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 809,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 50,247 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Sientra from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,638. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Sientra has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $9.71.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 130.33% and a negative net margin of 140.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Sientra will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

