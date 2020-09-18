Short Interest in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Declines By 12.2%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the August 15th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sify Technologies stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) by 111.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,110 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.10% of Sify Technologies worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of SIFY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.10. 24,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96. Sify Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.50.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.