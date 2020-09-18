Short Interest in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Rises By 14.0%

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,360,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the August 15th total of 5,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 93.7% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 31.2% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 29.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the second quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

Skechers USA stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,253,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,223. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.70. Skechers USA has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.23. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $729.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.69 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers USA will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SKX. B. Riley raised their target price on Skechers USA from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Monday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Skechers USA from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Skechers USA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.68.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.