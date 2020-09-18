Short Interest in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Declines By 12.2%

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the August 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 594,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.72. 594,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,186. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.49. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 million. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 24.30%. On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMSI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the second quarter worth about $384,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 8.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 98,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SMSI shares. ValuEngine raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

