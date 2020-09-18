Short Interest in Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) Declines By 13.9%

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the August 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 896,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLNO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Laidlaw reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.56.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler bought 7,575,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500,002.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 252.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,528. Soleno Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $154.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.