Short Interest in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Declines By 16.1%

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the August 15th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SFST stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.39. 8,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,173. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $190.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.02. Southern First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.22. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $28.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 million. Research analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 441.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 74.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the second quarter worth $244,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SFST shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern First Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.