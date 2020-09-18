Short Interest in State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) Decreases By 16.5%

State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,600 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the August 15th total of 234,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of State Auto Financial stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. State Auto Financial has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The stock has a market cap of $616.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.06.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $358.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.10 million. State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that State Auto Financial will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Sidoti began coverage on State Auto Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 24,502 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 127,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 89,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.