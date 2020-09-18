Short Interest in Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Declines By 17.6%

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the August 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 40.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ STRM remained flat at $$1.69 during midday trading on Friday. 991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,994. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $53.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.00 and a beta of 0.70.
Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients.
