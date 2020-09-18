Short Interest in Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Declines By 17.6%

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the August 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 40.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STRM remained flat at $$1.69 during midday trading on Friday. 991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,994. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $53.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients.

