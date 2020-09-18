Short Interest in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) Increases By 14.3%

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 537,700 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the August 15th total of 470,400 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 349,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 507,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 343,214 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 215,900 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 978,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 184,572 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 482,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 50,899 shares during the last quarter. 23.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPN stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. 97,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.95, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.75. Superior Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.45) by $0.39. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 565.78% and a negative net margin of 22.22%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Superior Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1.75 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.42.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

