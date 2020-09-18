Short Interest in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Decreases By 14.4%

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the August 15th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of WHG stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.44. 79,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,638. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.54. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $31.92. The company has a market cap of $96.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 10.07, a current ratio of 10.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter.

In other Westwood Holdings Group news, CEO Brian O. Casey acquired 10,000 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,691.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 117,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter worth about $334,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 47.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 20,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter worth about $310,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

