ShowHand Reaches Market Capitalization of $16,596.87 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, ShowHand has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $16,596.87 and approximately $326.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ShowHand alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00047626 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00248878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00092412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.59 or 0.01480209 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00223243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000715 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio . The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox, HitBTC, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.