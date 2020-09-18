SHPING (SHPING) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $70.00

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, SHPING has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. SHPING has a market capitalization of $34,025.16 and $70.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHPING token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Cobinhood.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00047398 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00248958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00091666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.01 or 0.01478089 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000265 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00223095 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000716 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,476,688,680 tokens. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SHPING

SHPING can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

