Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 257,100 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 214,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of SGLB stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.17. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79. Sigma Labs has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $11.70.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 826.84% and a negative return on equity of 296.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sigma Labs will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on Sigma Labs in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices.

