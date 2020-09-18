Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) Short Interest Up 8.5% in August

Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the August 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 370,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 17.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Remeditex Ventures Llc acquired 120,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $999,992.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Soliton during the second quarter valued at $2,334,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Soliton during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,025,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Soliton during the 2nd quarter worth about $800,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Soliton during the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Soliton by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Soliton in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Soliton in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Soliton from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Soliton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Soliton stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.66. The stock had a trading volume of 567,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,529. Soliton has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $161.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Soliton will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

