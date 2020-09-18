Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Issues Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.08-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.08. Sonic Automotive also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.08-1.15 EPS.

SAH opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.90.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sonic Automotive from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $816,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,664,255.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 5,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $269,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,865 shares in the company, valued at $17,453,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,445 shares of company stock worth $3,262,467. Insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.