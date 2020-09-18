Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Short Interest Update

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,140,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the August 15th total of 8,280,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Sonos from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other Sonos news, Director John Maeda sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $246,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,259.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 77,523 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $1,272,152.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,451 shares of company stock worth $2,573,518. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sonos by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,557,000 after purchasing an additional 357,987 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 188.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 320,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 209,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.44. 3,355,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,235. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.65. Sonos has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $249.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.21 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonos will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

