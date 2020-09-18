Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Short Interest Update

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the August 15th total of 101,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CFO Matthew T. Funke purchased 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.48 per share, with a total value of $26,291.52. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMBC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1,459.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 36,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 516,506 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $266,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 58.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBC traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. 46,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,800. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $39.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $215.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 million. As a group, analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

