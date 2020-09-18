SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Short Interest Up 8.5% in August

SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 718,200 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the August 15th total of 661,800 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

SP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

In other SP Plus news, CEO G Marc Baumann acquired 5,000 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $94,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kristopher H. Roy acquired 3,100 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $60,481.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SP Plus during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 181.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 35.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus in the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 53.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.52. The stock had a trading volume of 295,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.25. SP Plus has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $47.33.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.72). SP Plus had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $93.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.00 million. Equities analysts predict that SP Plus will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

