Sparkpoint Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.19 Million (SRK)

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last week, Sparkpoint has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sparkpoint token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Hotbit. Sparkpoint has a total market capitalization of $8.19 million and $170,272.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00047626 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00248878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00092412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.59 or 0.01480209 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00223243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Sparkpoint Profile

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 14,421,653,252 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,781,071,767 tokens. Sparkpoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . Sparkpoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkpoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparkpoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

