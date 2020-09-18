Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Reaches Market Cap of $2.49 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.49 million and $98,644.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0950 or 0.00000865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 69.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00059428 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007353 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00027812 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00024758 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00023392 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000256 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

