Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Short Interest Down 13.4% in August

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the August 15th total of 7,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of SPPI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.90. 13,818,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,091. The company has a market cap of $667.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.29. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPPI. JMP Securities began coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

In other news, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 15,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $50,631.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,185.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 13,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $46,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,128 shares of company stock worth $130,819 over the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPPI. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 116.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94,436 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

