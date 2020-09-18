Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) Short Interest Up 18.7% in August

Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the August 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

In other news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $32,812.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,821 shares of company stock valued at $54,587. Company insiders own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 68.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 83.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of SPRO stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,210. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.69. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $14.48.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 715.20% and a negative return on equity of 103.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.