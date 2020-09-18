SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the August 15th total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of SSRM stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $22.08. 2,948,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,018. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 0.99. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $92.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter worth $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter worth $45,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 54.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SSRM. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of SSR Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.68.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

