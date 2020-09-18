Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) Stock Price Down 5.3% After Insider Selling

Shares of Stereotaxis Inc (OTCMKTS:STXS) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.77. Approximately 1,134,685 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 275% from the average daily volume of 302,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Specifically, major shareholder Paul J. Isaac sold 39,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $207,160.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Paul J. Isaac sold 44,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $226,342.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,812 shares of company stock worth $883,673. Company insiders own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STXS. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Stereotaxis from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Stereotaxis in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85.

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 1,456.01% and a negative net margin of 14.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Stereotaxis by 10,033.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 116,087 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 573.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 202,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 32,925 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 33,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

