Stock Traders Buy High Volume of SS&C Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 4,000 call options on the company. This is an increase of 501% compared to the typical volume of 666 call options.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSNC. ValuEngine raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.78. 3,351,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,866. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.47%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 149,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $9,386,657.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 472 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.19 per share, with a total value of $27,465.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,596,082. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 287,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 535.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 32,434 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 882,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,683,000 after acquiring an additional 162,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

