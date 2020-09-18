SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Short Interest Up 14.9% in August

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,850,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the August 15th total of 25,980,000 shares. Approximately 37.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.
NASDAQ:SPWR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.11. 8,581,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,377,567. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29. SunPower has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.26 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.
SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SunPower will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 14.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 272.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 6.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of SunPower by 27.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on SunPower from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SunPower in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.23.
SunPower Company Profile
SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.
Further Reading: Outperform Rating
Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.