SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Short Interest Up 14.9% in August

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,850,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the August 15th total of 25,980,000 shares. Approximately 37.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

NASDAQ:SPWR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.11. 8,581,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,377,567. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29. SunPower has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.26 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SunPower will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,406.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,342 shares in the company, valued at $8,844,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,300. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 14.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 272.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 6.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of SunPower by 27.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on SunPower from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SunPower in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.23.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

