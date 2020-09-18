Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Short Interest Update

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 446,500 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 529,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 604,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SLGG stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 271,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,221. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. Super League Gaming has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that Super League Gaming will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Super League Gaming in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. National Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Super League Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Super League Gaming stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.32% of Super League Gaming worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company focuses on capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content across the genre of all things esports. It also features multiple forms of content through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.