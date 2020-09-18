TaaS Price Up 14% Over Last Week (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, TaaS has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. TaaS has a market capitalization of $8.61 million and $560.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TaaS token can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00009620 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00044609 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00043354 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.09 or 0.04543734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009117 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00055321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00034990 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS (CRYPTO:TAAS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

