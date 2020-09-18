Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Sells C$102,000.00 in Stock

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Robin Sheremeta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.40, for a total transaction of C$102,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$714,000.

TECK.A traded up C$1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$22.12. 5,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,855. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.17. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of C$9.00 and a 1-year high of C$24.00.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

