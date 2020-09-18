Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2020

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of Teleperformance stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $154.26. 5,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,271. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.77. Teleperformance has a 52 week low of $83.16 and a 52 week high of $158.68.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

Featured Story: Oversold

Analyst Recommendations for Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit