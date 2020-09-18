Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of Teleperformance stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $154.26. 5,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,271. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.77. Teleperformance has a 52 week low of $83.16 and a 52 week high of $158.68.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

