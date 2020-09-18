Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TXT shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

In other Textron news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 69,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $2,802,814.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,377,177.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 227,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $9,176,692.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,969,745.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Textron by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Textron by 20.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 32,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 30.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 124,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 29,362 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Textron by 35.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TXT traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $37.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,979,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.68. Textron has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $52.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.32.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Textron will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

