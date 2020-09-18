THEKEY Market Cap Hits $3.02 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. THEKEY has a market cap of $3.02 million and $28,410.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN, Switcheo Network and LBank. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000078 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009287 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000597 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. It was first traded on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Switcheo Network, Bit-Z, HitBTC, LATOKEN, LBank and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

