Ties.DB Trading 65.3% Higher This Week (TIE)

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded 65.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Ties.DB token can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and YoBit. Ties.DB has a total market cap of $281,922.44 and approximately $1.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ties.DB has traded 65.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ties.DB Token Profile

Ties.DB’s genesis date was August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork . The official website for Ties.DB is ties.network . The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ties.DB

Ties.DB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ties.DB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ties.DB using one of the exchanges listed above.

