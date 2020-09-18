Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX)

Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 12,446 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 530% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,975 call options.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEIX shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Pacific Ethanol from $3.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th.

In other news, CEO Neil M. Koehler purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $167,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 872,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 82,869 shares of Pacific Ethanol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $414,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 105,505 shares of company stock worth $358,678. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEIX traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.72. 284,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 3.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35. Pacific Ethanol has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $212.07 million for the quarter. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

About Pacific Ethanol

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

