Traders Buy High Volume of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2020

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,717 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,621% compared to the typical daily volume of 216 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,516,000 after buying an additional 201,208 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,369,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,720,000 after buying an additional 1,621,279 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 80,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,734,391. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.89.

