Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2020

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,473 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,423% compared to the average volume of 98 call options.

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.47. 3,234,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,620,046. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average is $48.18. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,238,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,226 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,030,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,648,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,276.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 910,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,770,000 after purchasing an additional 896,241 shares during the last quarter.

