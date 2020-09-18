TrueDeck (TDP) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $25,935.00

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. TrueDeck has a market cap of $231,813.24 and approximately $25,935.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueDeck token can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00047468 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00249067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00093145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.60 or 0.01482667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000265 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00222731 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TrueDeck Token Profile

TrueDeck was first traded on May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

