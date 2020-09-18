Truegame Hits Market Cap of $124,666.06 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last week, Truegame has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. One Truegame token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Truegame has a total market cap of $124,666.06 and $3,653.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00044713 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00043536 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.68 or 0.04565449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009143 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00055465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00035022 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a token. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io

Buying and Selling Truegame

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars.

