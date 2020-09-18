TUI AG (LON:TUI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TUI AG (LON:TUI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 477.50 ($6.24).

Several brokerages have issued reports on TUI. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded TUI to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on TUI from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

Get TUI alerts:

Shares of TUI stock traded down GBX 9.40 ($0.12) on Friday, hitting GBX 308 ($4.02). The company had a trading volume of 2,642,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,666. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.12. TUI has a twelve month low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,090 ($14.24). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 324.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 378.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 681.91, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.65.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.