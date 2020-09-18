Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,510,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 51,170,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

UBER stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.12. The company had a trading volume of 67,873,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,620,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $41.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.72) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $67,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,458,684.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $189,460 in the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 123.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,061,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 232,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 116,619 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 589,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $18,316,000 after acquiring an additional 149,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,651.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

