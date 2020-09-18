UNI COIN (UNI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $937.00

UNI COIN (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. UNI COIN has a market capitalization of $29.44 million and approximately $937.00 worth of UNI COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNI COIN token can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00004483 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX and OEX. Over the last week, UNI COIN has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 103.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00065751 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 71.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

UNI COIN Token Profile

UNI COIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNI COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,009,414 tokens. UNI COIN’s official website is www.uni-c.io . UNI COIN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling UNI COIN

UNI COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and OEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNI COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNI COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNI COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

