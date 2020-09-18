United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) Short Interest Down 17.1% in August

United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 488,900 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the August 15th total of 589,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of UMC remained flat at $$4.34 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,834,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,643. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89. United Microelectronics has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.58.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $44.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. United Microelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 75,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,983,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 147,115 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 25,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on UMC. HSBC raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Macquarie raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

