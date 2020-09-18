Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the August 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 149,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after acquiring an additional 85,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 94,267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,374,000 after acquiring an additional 110,067 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,597 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 19,373 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth $1,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded down $4.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.93. 1,264,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,209. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $153.27.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $2.20. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UHS. Mizuho reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.