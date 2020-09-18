Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the August 15th total of 953,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on UVE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Universal Insurance in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

UVE traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $16.41. The company had a trading volume of 733,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,377. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12. The company has a market capitalization of $522.71 million, a P/E ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Universal Insurance has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $30.79.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.16 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 2.23%. Research analysts predict that Universal Insurance will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Insurance by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Universal Insurance by 340.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Universal Insurance by 1,491.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Universal Insurance by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Insurance by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

