Universe (UNI) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last Week

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last seven days, Universe has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Universe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Crex24. Universe has a market cap of $114,738.33 and approximately $1,898.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000218 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Universe

Universe (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 98,692,174 coins and its circulating supply is 87,492,174 coins. Universe’s official website is unicoin.pw . Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw

Buying and Selling Universe

Universe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

